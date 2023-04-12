The Dallas Stars (45-21-14) go on the road to play the St. Louis Blues (37-36-7) at Enterprise Center on Wednesday, April 12 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and TVAS. The Stars have won four games in a row.

The Stars have a 7-2-1 record in their past 10 games. They have totaled 35 goals while giving up 20 in that period. On the power play, 36 opportunities have resulted in 11 goals (30.6% success rate).

The Blues have put up a 6-3-1 record in their last 10 contests. They have scored 41 total goals (three power-play goals on 27 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 11.1%) while allowing 38 goals to their opponents.

Get ready for this showdown with a glimpse at who we predict will emerge with the victory in Wednesday's game.

Stars vs. Blues Predictions for Wednesday

Our projections model for this game calls for a final score of Stars 4, Blues 3.

Moneyline Pick: Stars (-165)

Stars (-165) Computer Predicted Total: 6.6

6.6 Computer Predicted Spread: Stars (-0.8)

Stars Splits and Trends

The Stars are 45-21-14 overall and 8-14-22 in overtime matchups.

In the 25 games Dallas has played that were decided by one goal, it has an 8-6-11 record (good for 27 points).

In the 12 games this season the Stars scored only one goal, they went 2-8-2 (six points).

Dallas has taken 16 points from the 15 games this season when it scored a pair of goals (5-4-6 record).

The Stars have scored three or more goals 51 times, and are 38-7-6 in those games (to record 82 points).

In the 26 games when Dallas has scored a lone power-play goal, it registered 35 points after finishing 14-5-7.

In the 43 games when it outshot its opponent, Dallas is 26-11-6 (58 points).

The Stars have been outshot by opponents in 33 games, going 15-10-8 to record 38 points.

Blues Splits and Trends

The Blues have a record of 37-36-7 this season and are 10-7-17 in overtime games.

St. Louis has earned 26 points (11-2-4) in its 17 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Blues recorded just one goal in 10 games and they've earned two points (1-9-0) in those contests.

St. Louis has earned eight points (2-14-4 record) this season when scoring two goals .

The Blues have earned 71 points in their 48 games with three or more goals scored.

This season, St. Louis has recorded a lone power-play goal in 32 games has a record of 16-13-3 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, St. Louis is 9-12-2 (20 points).

The Blues have been outshot by opponents 52 times this season, and earned 57 points in those games.

Stars Rank Stars AVG Blues AVG Blues Rank 7th 3.44 Goals Scored 3.23 15th 6th 2.66 Goals Allowed 3.65 27th 14th 31.8 Shots 28.7 27th 9th 30.1 Shots Allowed 32.3 24th 6th 24.5% Power Play % 19.2% 23rd 3rd 83.6% Penalty Kill % 72.9% 29th

Stars vs. Blues Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and TVAS

TNT and TVAS Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

