TJ Friedl -- 1-for-4 with a double in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Atlanta Braves, with Spencer Strider on the hill, on April 12 at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Braves.

TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on TJ Friedl? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

TJ Friedl At The Plate

  • Friedl has two doubles, a triple, two home runs and three walks while batting .306.
  • He ranks 58th in batting average, 85th in on base percentage, and 32nd in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB action.
  • Friedl has picked up a hit in 70.0% of his 10 games this year, with multiple hits in 40.0% of those games.
  • He has gone deep in two of 10 games played this year, and in 4.9% of his plate appearances.
  • Friedl has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
  • In five of 10 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 5
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (80.0%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Braves pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
  • The Braves have a 3.92 team ERA that ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.
  • Braves pitchers combine to give up 10 home runs (0.8 per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
  • The Braves are sending Strider (1-0) to the mound for his third start of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance -- out of the bullpen on Tuesday -- the righty tossed 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds while surrendering hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.