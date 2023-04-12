After going 0-for-3 with an RBI in his most recent game, Tyler Stephenson and the Cincinnati Reds face the Atlanta Braves (who will start Spencer Strider) at 7:20 PM ET on Wednesday.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Stadium: Truist Park

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

Stephenson is hitting .289 with two doubles and four walks.

Stephenson has gotten a hit in eight of 10 games this season (80.0%), with at least two hits on three occasions (30.0%).

He has not homered in his 10 games this season.

Stephenson has driven in a run in four games this year (40.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

In four of 10 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 5 5 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (60.0%)

Braves Pitching Rankings