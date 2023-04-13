Jose Garcia Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Phillies - April 13
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
On Thursday, Jose Garcia (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Bailey Falter. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Braves.
Jose Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Phillies Starter: Bailey Falter
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Jose Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia is batting .200 with a home run and a walk.
- Garcia has had a base hit in four of nine games this year, and multiple hits once.
- He has gone deep in one of nine games, and in 3.8% of his plate appearances.
- Garcia has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.
Jose Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|6
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies' 5.28 team ERA ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (15 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Phillies will look to Falter (0-1) in his third start of the season.
- The lefty last pitched on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he threw five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
