Nick Senzel Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Phillies - April 13
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nick Senzel plays his first game of the season when the Cincinnati Reds square off against the Philadelphia Phillies and Bailey Falter at Great American Ball Park, Thursday at 6:40 PM ET.
Nick Senzel Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Phillies Starter: Bailey Falter
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Nick Senzel At The Plate (2022)
- Senzel hit .231 with 13 doubles, five home runs and 30 walks.
- Senzel got a hit in 54.5% of his 110 games last year, with more than one hit in 21.8% of those games.
- In five of 110 games last year, he homered (4.5%). He went deep in 1.2% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
- Senzel drove in a run in 21 of 110 games last year, with multiple RBIs in four of them.
- He came around to score in 38 of his 110 games a year ago (34.5%), with two or more runs scored six times (5.5%).
Nick Senzel Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|49
|.242
|AVG
|.217
|.302
|OBP
|.289
|.323
|SLG
|.286
|10
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|2
|13
|RBI
|12
|48/16
|K/BB
|28/14
|5
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|51
|32 (54.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|28 (54.9%)
|14 (23.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (19.6%)
|20 (33.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|18 (35.3%)
|3 (5.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (3.9%)
|11 (18.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (19.6%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Phillies had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in the league.
- The Phillies had the 17th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.97).
- The Phillies surrendered the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (150 total, 0.9 per game).
- Falter (0-1) makes the start for the Phillies, his third of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
