Thursday's contest that pits the Cincinnati Reds (4-7) versus the Philadelphia Phillies (4-8) at Great American Ball Park should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 4-3 in favor of the Reds. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET on April 13.

The Cincinnati Reds will give the nod to Nick Lodolo (1-0, 1.50 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Phillies will turn to Bailey Falter (0-1, 2.61 ERA).

Reds vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Reds vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Reds 4, Phillies 3.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Reds Performance Insights

This season, the Reds have been favored three times and won two of those games.

This season Cincinnati has won two of its three games when favored by at least -135 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Reds, based on the moneyline, is 57.4%.

Cincinnati has scored the 24th-most runs in the majors this season with 49 (4.5 per game).

The Reds' 4.92 team ERA ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Reds Schedule