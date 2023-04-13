The Cincinnati Reds and Philadelphia Phillies will meet on Thursday at Great American Ball Park, at 6:40 PM ET, with Nick Lodolo and Bailey Falter the starting pitchers.

Reds vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, April 13, 2023

Thursday, April 13, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 20th in MLB action with 12 total home runs.

Cincinnati ranks 20th in MLB, slugging .402.

The Reds' .242 batting average ranks 18th in the majors.

Cincinnati ranks 24th in runs scored with 49 (4.5 per game).

The Reds' .327 on-base percentage is 13th in MLB.

The Reds strike out 9.5 times per game to rank 14th in the majors.

Cincinnati's pitching staff ranks second in the majors with a collective 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

Cincinnati has the 20th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.92).

The Reds have the fifth-highest WHIP in the majors (1.514).

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

Lodolo (1-0) takes the mound for the Reds to make his third start this season.

His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the lefty tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up three hits.

Lodolo will aim to last five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 6.0 innings per outing.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 4/8/2023 Phillies L 3-2 Away Nick Lodolo Bailey Falter 4/9/2023 Phillies W 6-4 Away Connor Overton Taijuan Walker 4/10/2023 Braves L 5-4 Away Graham Ashcraft Bryce Elder 4/11/2023 Braves L 7-6 Away Luis Cessa Kyle Wright 4/12/2023 Braves L 5-4 Away Hunter Greene Spencer Strider 4/13/2023 Phillies - Home Nick Lodolo Bailey Falter 4/14/2023 Phillies - Home Connor Overton Taijuan Walker 4/15/2023 Phillies - Home Graham Ashcraft Matt Strahm 4/16/2023 Phillies - Home Luis Cessa Aaron Nola 4/17/2023 Rays - Home Hunter Greene Taj Bradley 4/18/2023 Rays - Home Nick Lodolo Jeffrey Springs

