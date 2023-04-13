Stuart Fairchild Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Phillies - April 13
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-1 in his last game, Stuart Fairchild and the Cincinnati Reds face the Philadelphia Phillies (who will hand the ball to Bailey Falter) at 6:40 PM ET on Thursday.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Braves.
Stuart Fairchild Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Bailey Falter
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Stuart Fairchild At The Plate
- Fairchild has a triple, a home run and four walks while batting .250.
- Fairchild has a hit in three of 10 games played this year (30.0%), but zero multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in one of 10 games, and in 5.9% of his plate appearances.
- Fairchild has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored in four games this year (40.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Stuart Fairchild Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|6
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff ranks 10th in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies' 5.28 team ERA ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow 15 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- The Phillies will send Falter (0-1) to make his third start of the season.
- The lefty last appeared on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
