Wil Myers -- 0-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Bailey Falter on the mound, on April 13 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Braves.

Wil Myers Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023

Thursday, April 13, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Bailey Falter

Bailey Falter TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Wil Myers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Wil Myers At The Plate

Myers has a double and six walks while hitting .175.

Myers has had a base hit in six of 11 games this year, and multiple hits once.

He has not hit a long ball in his 11 games this year.

Myers has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored in four games this season (36.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Wil Myers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 6 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings