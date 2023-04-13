Wil Myers Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Phillies - April 13
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Wil Myers -- 0-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Bailey Falter on the mound, on April 13 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Braves.
Wil Myers Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Phillies Starter: Bailey Falter
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Wil Myers At The Plate
- Myers has a double and six walks while hitting .175.
- Myers has had a base hit in six of 11 games this year, and multiple hits once.
- He has not hit a long ball in his 11 games this year.
- Myers has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored in four games this season (36.4%), but has had no multi-run games.
Wil Myers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|6
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.28).
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up 15 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
- Falter (0-1) makes the start for the Phillies, his third of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the left-hander threw five innings against the Cincinnati Reds, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
