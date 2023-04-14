Jonathan India Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Phillies - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Jonathan India (on the back of going 1-for-4 with a double) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Taijuan Walker. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Phillies.
Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Jonathan India At The Plate
- India leads Cincinnati with a slugging percentage of .457, fueled by five extra-base hits.
- He ranks 50th in batting average, 33rd in on base percentage, and 82nd in slugging among the qualifying hitters in baseball.
- India enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .333.
- India has picked up a hit in 75.0% of his 12 games this season, with multiple hits in 33.3% of those games.
- He has homered in one game this year.
- India has had an RBI in three games this year.
- He has scored in 83.3% of his games this season (10 of 12), with two or more runs three times (25.0%).
Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|6
|5 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|6 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (66.7%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff is 13th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies' 5.38 team ERA ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (15 total, 1.2 per game).
- Walker (0-1) pitches for the Phillies to make his third start this season.
- His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the righty tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
