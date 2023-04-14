The Cincinnati Reds and TJ Friedl, who went 0-for-0 last time in action, take on Taijuan Walker and the Philadelphia Phillies at Great American Ball Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Phillies.

TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

TJ Friedl At The Plate

  • Friedl leads Cincinnati in slugging percentage (.600) and total hits (14) this season.
  • Among the qualifying batters, he ranks 15th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 43rd and he is 21st in slugging.
  • Friedl has reached base via a hit in eight games this season (of 12 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
  • He has gone deep in two of 12 games played this year, and in 4.3% of his plate appearances.
  • Friedl has had an RBI in three games this season.
  • In six of 12 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 6
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
  • The Phillies have a 5.38 team ERA that ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Phillies pitchers combine to surrender 15 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
  • The Phillies will look to Walker (0-1) in his third start of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Sunday, the righty tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
