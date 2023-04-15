Jose Garcia -- 1-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Matt Strahm on the mound, on April 15 at 4:10 PM ET.

Jose Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Jose Garcia At The Plate

  • Garcia has a double, a home run and three walks while batting .226.
  • Garcia has had a base hit in six of 11 games this season, and multiple hits once.
  • He has hit a home run in one game this year.
  • Garcia has driven in a run in three games this year (27.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in four games this year (36.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jose Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 6
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The Phillies pitching staff ranks 15th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Phillies' 5.13 team ERA ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Phillies pitchers combine to allow 15 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in the league).
  • The Phillies will look to Strahm (1-0) in his third start this season.
  • His most recent appearance came on Monday against the Miami Marlins, when the lefty threw five scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
