Justin Rose is in second place, with a score of -9, after the second round of the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links.

Justin Rose Insights

Rose has finished below par on seven occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished 12 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds played.

He has recorded one of the five best scores in one of his last 16 rounds played.

Rose has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day nine times.

Rose has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes in his past five appearances.

In his past five tournaments, Rose has finished within three shots of the leader once and posted a score better than average three times.

Rose hopes to qualify for the weekend for the fifth straight time.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 19 23 -6 268 1 14 3 5 $3.8M

RBC Heritage Insights and Stats

In Rose's previous two appearances in this tournament, he has finished among the top five once. His average finish has been eighth.

In his most recent two attempts at this event, he's made the cut every time.

Rose finished second when he last played this event, which was in 2023.

The par-71 course measures 7,213 yards this week, which is 82 yards shorter than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

The average course Rose has played in the past year (7,261 yards) is 48 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (7,213).

Rose's Last Time Out

Rose was above average on the 16 par-3 holes at the Masters Tournament, averaging par to finish in the 67th percentile of the field.

His 4.18-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Masters Tournament ranked in the 60th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.14).

Rose was better than 89% of the golfers at the Masters Tournament on par-5 holes, averaging 4.44 strokes per hole, compared to the field average of 4.60.

Rose recorded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Masters Tournament (the other golfers averaged 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the Masters Tournament, Rose recorded two bogeys or worse (less than the field average of 2.5).

Rose recorded more birdies or better (five) than the field average of 3.5 on the 40 par-4s at the Masters Tournament.

At that most recent outing, Rose had a bogey or worse on 11 of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 8.4).

Rose ended the Masters Tournament outperforming the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (5.8) with eight on the 16 par-5 holes.

The field at the Masters Tournament averaged 1.3 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Rose finished without one.

RBC Heritage Time and Date Info

Date: April 13-16, 2023

April 13-16, 2023 Course: Harbour Town Golf Links

Harbour Town Golf Links Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Hilton Head, South Carolina Par: 71 / 7,213 yards

71 / 7,213 yards Rose Odds to Win: +1200

All statistics in this article reflect Rose's performance prior to the 2023 RBC Heritage.

