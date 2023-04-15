Kevin Newman Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Phillies - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Kevin Newman (coming off going 0-for-2) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Matt Strahm. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Phillies.
Kevin Newman Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Kevin Newman At The Plate
- Newman is hitting .154 with a home run and a walk.
- Newman has picked up a hit in three games this year (33.3%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has hit a home run in one game this year.
- In two games this year, Newman has driven in a run, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in three of nine games so far this season.
Kevin Newman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|4
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (25.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (25.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Phillies have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.13).
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender 15 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in the league).
- Strahm (1-0) takes the mound for the Phillies to make his third start of the season.
- In his last time out on Monday, the left-hander tossed five scoreless innings against the Miami Marlins while surrendering four hits.
