On Saturday, Kevin Newman (coming off going 0-for-2) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Matt Strahm. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Phillies.

Kevin Newman Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kevin Newman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Kevin Newman At The Plate

  • Newman is hitting .154 with a home run and a walk.
  • Newman has picked up a hit in three games this year (33.3%), including one multi-hit game.
  • He has hit a home run in one game this year.
  • In two games this year, Newman has driven in a run, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored a run in three of nine games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kevin Newman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 4
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (25.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
  • The Phillies have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.13).
  • Phillies pitchers combine to surrender 15 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in the league).
  • Strahm (1-0) takes the mound for the Phillies to make his third start of the season.
  • In his last time out on Monday, the left-hander tossed five scoreless innings against the Miami Marlins while surrendering four hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.