Nick Senzel Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Phillies - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nick Senzel -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Matt Strahm on the hill, on April 15 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Phillies.
Nick Senzel Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Senzel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Nick Senzel At The Plate (2022)
- Senzel hit .231 with 13 doubles, five home runs and 30 walks.
- In 54.5% of his 110 games last season, Senzel had a hit. He also had 24 multi-hit games in 2022.
- He hit a long ball in 4.5% of his games last season (110 in all), leaving the ballpark in 1.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Senzel picked up an RBI in 21 games last season out 110 (19.1%), including four multi-RBI outings (3.6%).
- He crossed the plate in 38 of 110 games last season (34.5%), including scoring more than once in 5.5% of his games (six times).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nick Senzel Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|49
|.242
|AVG
|.217
|.302
|OBP
|.289
|.323
|SLG
|.286
|10
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|2
|13
|RBI
|12
|48/16
|K/BB
|28/14
|5
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|51
|32 (54.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|28 (54.9%)
|14 (23.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (19.6%)
|20 (33.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|18 (35.3%)
|3 (5.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (3.9%)
|11 (18.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (19.6%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Phillies pitching staff was eighth in MLB last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies' 3.97 team ERA ranked 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Phillies surrendered the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (150 total, 0.9 per game).
- Strahm (1-0) gets the start for the Phillies, his third of the season.
- In his last appearance on Monday, the left-hander tossed five scoreless innings against the Miami Marlins while surrendering four hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.