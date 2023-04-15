How to Watch the Reds vs. Phillies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds meet Brandon Marsh and the Philadelphia Phillies at Great American Ball Park on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET, in the third game of a four-game series.
Reds vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
Reds Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Reds are 25th in baseball with 12 home runs. They average 0.9 per game.
- Cincinnati ranks 25th in baseball, slugging .385.
- The Reds have the 18th-ranked batting average in the league (.242).
- Cincinnati ranks 24th in runs scored with 58 (4.5 per game).
- The Reds rank 15th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .327.
- The Reds strike out 9.2 times per game, the No. 14 average in baseball.
- Cincinnati's pitching staff ranks third in MLB with a collective 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Cincinnati has the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.93).
- The Reds average MLB's third-highest WHIP (1.530).
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher
- Graham Ashcraft (1-0) makes the start for the Reds, his third of the season.
- His last time out was on Monday against the Atlanta Braves, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Ashcraft is seeking his third straight quality start.
- Ashcraft will try to pitch five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 6.5 innings per outing.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Reds Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/10/2023
|Braves
|L 5-4
|Away
|Graham Ashcraft
|Bryce Elder
|4/11/2023
|Braves
|L 7-6
|Away
|Luis Cessa
|Kyle Wright
|4/12/2023
|Braves
|L 5-4
|Away
|Hunter Greene
|Spencer Strider
|4/13/2023
|Phillies
|W 6-2
|Home
|Nick Lodolo
|Bailey Falter
|4/14/2023
|Phillies
|L 8-3
|Home
|Connor Overton
|Taijuan Walker
|4/15/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Graham Ashcraft
|Matt Strahm
|4/16/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Luis Cessa
|Aaron Nola
|4/17/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Hunter Greene
|Taj Bradley
|4/18/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Nick Lodolo
|Jeffrey Springs
|4/19/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Connor Overton
|Drew Rasmussen
|4/20/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Graham Ashcraft
|Roansy Contreras
