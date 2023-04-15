Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds meet Brandon Marsh and the Philadelphia Phillies at Great American Ball Park on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET, in the third game of a four-game series.

Reds vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds are 25th in baseball with 12 home runs. They average 0.9 per game.

Cincinnati ranks 25th in baseball, slugging .385.

The Reds have the 18th-ranked batting average in the league (.242).

Cincinnati ranks 24th in runs scored with 58 (4.5 per game).

The Reds rank 15th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .327.

The Reds strike out 9.2 times per game, the No. 14 average in baseball.

Cincinnati's pitching staff ranks third in MLB with a collective 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings.

Cincinnati has the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.93).

The Reds average MLB's third-highest WHIP (1.530).

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

Graham Ashcraft (1-0) makes the start for the Reds, his third of the season.

His last time out was on Monday against the Atlanta Braves, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.

Ashcraft is seeking his third straight quality start.

Ashcraft will try to pitch five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 6.5 innings per outing.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 4/10/2023 Braves L 5-4 Away Graham Ashcraft Bryce Elder 4/11/2023 Braves L 7-6 Away Luis Cessa Kyle Wright 4/12/2023 Braves L 5-4 Away Hunter Greene Spencer Strider 4/13/2023 Phillies W 6-2 Home Nick Lodolo Bailey Falter 4/14/2023 Phillies L 8-3 Home Connor Overton Taijuan Walker 4/15/2023 Phillies - Home Graham Ashcraft Matt Strahm 4/16/2023 Phillies - Home Luis Cessa Aaron Nola 4/17/2023 Rays - Home Hunter Greene Taj Bradley 4/18/2023 Rays - Home Nick Lodolo Jeffrey Springs 4/19/2023 Rays - Home Connor Overton Drew Rasmussen 4/20/2023 Pirates - Away Graham Ashcraft Roansy Contreras

