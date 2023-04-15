The Cincinnati Reds, including TJ Friedl (batting .382 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a triple, a home run, three walks and two RBI), battle starting pitcher Matt Strahm and the Philadelphia Phillies at Great American Ball Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Phillies.

TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

TJ Friedl At The Plate

Friedl has 15 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .578, both of which rank first among Cincinnati hitters this season.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 22nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 58th and he is 30th in slugging.

In 69.2% of his games this season (nine of 13), Friedl has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (38.5%) he recorded at least two.

In 13 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.

Friedl has had an RBI in three games this season.

He has scored at least one run six times this season (46.2%), including one multi-run game.

TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 6 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

