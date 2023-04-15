Tyler Stephenson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Phillies - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Tyler Stephenson (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Matt Strahm. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Phillies.
Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Tyler Stephenson At The Plate
- Stephenson is hitting .292 with two doubles and six walks.
- In 76.9% of his 13 games this season, Stephenson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
- In 13 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
- Stephenson has driven in a run in six games this year (46.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In four of 13 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|6
|6 (85.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (66.7%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff is 15th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have a 5.13 team ERA that ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up 15 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
- Strahm (1-0) gets the start for the Phillies, his third of the season.
- The left-hander last appeared on Monday against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed five scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
