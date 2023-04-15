Wil Myers -- batting .243 with a double, five walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Matt Strahm on the hill, on April 15 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Phillies.

Wil Myers Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Matt Strahm TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Wil Myers At The Plate

Myers is batting .213 with a double and seven walks.

This year, Myers has totaled at least one hit in eight of 13 games (61.5%), and had multiple hits twice.

In 13 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.

Myers has driven in a run in three games this season (23.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored a run in four of 13 games so far this season.

Wil Myers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 6 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings