Wil Myers Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Phillies - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wil Myers -- batting .243 with a double, five walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Matt Strahm on the hill, on April 15 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Phillies.
Wil Myers Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Wil Myers At The Plate
- Myers is batting .213 with a double and seven walks.
- This year, Myers has totaled at least one hit in eight of 13 games (61.5%), and had multiple hits twice.
- In 13 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
- Myers has driven in a run in three games this season (23.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored a run in four of 13 games so far this season.
Wil Myers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|6
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff ranks 15th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies' 5.13 team ERA ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (15 total, 1.1 per game).
- Strahm (1-0) starts for the Phillies, his third this season.
- His most recent appearance came on Monday against the Miami Marlins, when the lefty threw five scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
