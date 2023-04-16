Jason Vosler Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Phillies - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jason Vosler -- batting .133 with a double, a home run, a walk and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Aaron Nola on the hill, on April 16 at 1:40 PM ET.
He reached base in both of his plate appearances in his previous appearance against the Phillies.
Jason Vosler Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Jason Vosler At The Plate
- Vosler is hitting .195 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and a walk.
- This year, Vosler has recorded at least one hit in six of 14 games (42.9%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in 21.4% of his games in 2023 (three of 14), and 7.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Vosler has driven home a run in five games this season (35.7%), including more than one RBI in 21.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- In four of 14 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Jason Vosler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|6
|5 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (16.7%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.1 K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Phillies' 5.72 team ERA ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (17 total, 1.1 per game).
- Nola gets the start for the Phillies, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 7.04 ERA and 15 strikeouts through 15 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday against the Miami Marlins, the righty went 5 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old ranks 84th in ERA (7.04), 74th in WHIP (1.500), and 40th in K/9 (8.8).
