The Cincinnati Reds and Jose Garcia, who went 1-for-4 with two RBI last time out, battle Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies at Great American Ball Park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

Jose Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

Aaron Nola TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)

Jose Garcia At The Plate

Garcia is batting .229 with a double, a home run and four walks.

Garcia has picked up a hit in seven games this season (58.3%), including one multi-hit game.

He has hit a long ball in one of 12 games, and in 2.6% of his plate appearances.

Garcia has driven in a run in four games this year (33.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in five games this season (41.7%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jose Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 6 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

