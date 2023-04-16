The Cincinnati Reds and Jose Garcia, who went 1-for-4 with two RBI last time out, battle Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies at Great American Ball Park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

Jose Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)

Jose Garcia At The Plate

  • Garcia is batting .229 with a double, a home run and four walks.
  • Garcia has picked up a hit in seven games this season (58.3%), including one multi-hit game.
  • He has hit a long ball in one of 12 games, and in 2.6% of his plate appearances.
  • Garcia has driven in a run in four games this year (33.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in five games this season (41.7%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jose Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 6
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.1 K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.
  • The Phillies' 5.72 team ERA ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Phillies pitchers combine to give up 17 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in the league).
  • Nola (0-2 with a 7.04 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Phillies, his fourth of the season.
  • His most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Miami Marlins, when the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing nine hits.
  • The 29-year-old ranks 84th in ERA (7.04), 74th in WHIP (1.500), and 40th in K/9 (8.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
