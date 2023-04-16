Sunday's contest at Great American Ball Park has the Cincinnati Reds (6-8) matching up with the Philadelphia Phillies (5-10) at 1:40 PM (on April 16). Our computer prediction projects a 8-7 victory for the Reds, who is slightly favored by our model.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Philadelphia Phillies will send Aaron Nola (0-2) to the mound, while Luis Cessa (0-1) will answer the bell for the Cincinnati Reds.

Reds vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

Reds vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Reds 8, Phillies 7.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Reds Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have posted a mark of 2-7.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Cincinnati and its foes are 7-2-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Reds' previous 10 games have not had a runline set by sportsbooks.

The Reds have won in three of the 10 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, Cincinnati has won one of four games when listed as at least +155 or worse on the moneyline.

The Reds have an implied victory probability of 39.2% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

The offense for Cincinnati is the No. 12 offense in MLB, scoring 5.1 runs per game (71 total runs).

The Reds have the 17th-ranked ERA (4.57) in the majors this season.

Reds Schedule