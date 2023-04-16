Kyle Schwarber and the Philadelphia Phillies head into the final of a four-game series against Wil Myers and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

Reds vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds have hit 14 homers this season, which ranks 23rd in the league.

Cincinnati ranks 17th in the majors with a .403 team slugging percentage.

The Reds' .253 batting average ranks 13th in the league this season.

Cincinnati ranks 12th in the majors with 71 total runs scored this season.

The Reds have an on-base percentage of .339 this season, which ranks 11th in the league.

The Reds rank 17th in strikeouts per game (9.3) among MLB offenses.

Cincinnati averages 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, third-most in the majors.

Cincinnati has the 17th-ranked ERA (4.57) in the majors this season.

The Reds have a combined WHIP of 1.499 as a pitching staff, which is fifth-worst in baseball this season.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

Luis Cessa will take to the mound for the Reds, his third start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he threw 3 2/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up five earned runs.

Cessa has one start of five or more innings this season in two chances. He averages 4.5 innings per outing.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 4/11/2023 Braves L 7-6 Away Luis Cessa Kyle Wright 4/12/2023 Braves L 5-4 Away Hunter Greene Spencer Strider 4/13/2023 Phillies W 6-2 Home Nick Lodolo Bailey Falter 4/14/2023 Phillies L 8-3 Home Connor Overton Taijuan Walker 4/15/2023 Phillies W 13-0 Home Graham Ashcraft Matt Strahm 4/16/2023 Phillies - Home Luis Cessa Aaron Nola 4/17/2023 Rays - Home Hunter Greene Taj Bradley 4/18/2023 Rays - Home Nick Lodolo Jeffrey Springs 4/19/2023 Rays - Home Luke Weaver Drew Rasmussen 4/20/2023 Pirates - Away Graham Ashcraft Roansy Contreras 4/21/2023 Pirates - Away Luis Cessa Mitch Keller

