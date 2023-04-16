Spencer Steer Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Phillies - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Spencer Steer (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Nola. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Phillies.
Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Spencer Steer At The Plate
- Steer is hitting .298 with four doubles, two home runs and eight walks.
- He ranks 56th in batting average, 43rd in on base percentage, and 48th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB.
- Steer has reached base via a hit in nine games this season (of 14 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
- In 14 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
- Steer has driven in a run in five games this season (35.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored a run in eight of 14 games so far this season.
Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|6
|5 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|5 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (50.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (50.0%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.1 K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
- The Phillies have a 5.72 team ERA that ranks 28th among all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender 17 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in the league).
- Nola (0-2) takes the mound for the Phillies in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 7.04 ERA in 15 1/3 innings pitched, with 15 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Miami Marlins, when the righty threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- This season, the 29-year-old ranks 84th in ERA (7.04), 74th in WHIP (1.500), and 40th in K/9 (8.8) among pitchers who qualify.
