Wil Myers -- batting .316 with two doubles, two home runs, five walks and eight RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Aaron Nola on the mound, on April 16 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he smacked two homers in his last game (going 4-for-5) against the Phillies.

Wil Myers Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

Aaron Nola TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Wil Myers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Wil Myers At The Plate

Myers has two doubles, two home runs and seven walks while batting .269.

In nine of 14 games this season (64.3%) Myers has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (21.4%).

He has homered in one game this year.

In four games this year (28.6%), Myers has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In five of 14 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Wil Myers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 6 6 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings