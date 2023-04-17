The Cincinnati Reds and Curt Casali, who went 0-for-0 last time out, battle Jalen Beeks and the Tampa Bay Rays at Great American Ball Park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

Curt Casali Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Curt Casali At The Plate

Casali is hitting .167 with a walk.

In three of six games this season, Casali got a hit, but only one each time.

He has not hit a long ball in his six games this year.

Casali has not driven in a run this season.

He has scored in one of six games.

Curt Casali Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 2 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

