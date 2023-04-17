On Monday, Jason Vosler (.103 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, two walks and two RBI) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Jalen Beeks. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Phillies.

Jason Vosler Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Great American Ball Park

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Jason Vosler At The Plate

Vosler has two doubles, a triple, three home runs and two walks while hitting .182.

This season, Vosler has tallied at least one hit in six of 15 games (40.0%), and had multiple hits twice.

In three games this year, he has hit a long ball (20.0%, and 6.5% of his trips to the dish).

In five games this season (33.3%), Vosler has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (20.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once four times this year (26.7%), including one multi-run game.

Jason Vosler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 6 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (16.7%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Rays Pitching Rankings