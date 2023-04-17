Jose Garcia -- batting .241 with a double, a home run, four walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Jalen Beeks on the hill, on April 17 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Phillies.

Jose Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Rays Starter: Jalen Beeks

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)

Jose Garcia At The Plate

Garcia is hitting .216 with a double, a home run and four walks.

In seven of 13 games this season, Garcia has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has hit a home run in one of 13 games, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.

Garcia has driven in a run in four games this year (30.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in five games this year (38.5%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jose Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 6 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Rays Pitching Rankings