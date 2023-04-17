The Tampa Bay Rays and Cincinnati Reds will meet on Monday at Great American Ball Park, at 6:40 PM ET, with Wander Franco and Jonathan India among those expected to produce at the plate.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Reds vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds rank 25th in Major League Baseball with 14 home runs.

Cincinnati ranks 18th in the majors with a .398 team slugging percentage.

The Reds rank 12th in MLB with a .253 team batting average.

Cincinnati has scored 74 runs (4.9 per game) this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.

The Reds are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking 10th with an OBP of .336.

The Reds rank 15th in strikeouts per game (9.2) among MLB offenses.

Cincinnati strikes out 9.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, fifth-best in MLB.

Cincinnati has pitched to a 5.22 ERA this season, which ranks 25th in baseball.

The Reds have a combined WHIP of 1.609 as a pitching staff, which is third-worst in baseball this season.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

Hunter Greene (0-0) will take to the mound for the Reds and make his fourth start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed six innings while giving up three earned runs on seven hits in a matchup with the Atlanta Braves.

He has one quality starts in three chances this season.

Greene has started three games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings one time. He averages 4.7 innings per appearance.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 4/12/2023 Braves L 5-4 Away Hunter Greene Spencer Strider 4/13/2023 Phillies W 6-2 Home Nick Lodolo Bailey Falter 4/14/2023 Phillies L 8-3 Home Connor Overton Taijuan Walker 4/15/2023 Phillies W 13-0 Home Graham Ashcraft Matt Strahm 4/16/2023 Phillies L 14-3 Home Luis Cessa Aaron Nola 4/17/2023 Rays - Home Hunter Greene Jalen Beeks 4/18/2023 Rays - Home Nick Lodolo Taj Bradley 4/19/2023 Rays - Home Luke Weaver Drew Rasmussen 4/20/2023 Pirates - Away Graham Ashcraft Roansy Contreras 4/21/2023 Pirates - Away Luis Cessa Mitch Keller 4/22/2023 Pirates - Away Hunter Greene Rich Hill

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.