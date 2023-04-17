TJ Friedl -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Jalen Beeks on the hill, on April 17 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Jalen Beeks

Jalen Beeks TV Channel: BSOH

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

TJ Friedl At The Plate

Friedl is batting .302 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and five walks.

He ranks 49th in batting average, 84th in on base percentage, and 47th in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB.

Friedl has picked up a hit in 66.7% of his 15 games this season, with more than one hit in 33.3% of those games.

In 15 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.

Friedl has driven in a run in four games this season (26.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In six of 15 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 6 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

