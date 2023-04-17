The Golden State Warriors (44-38) take on the Sacramento Kings (48-34) at 10:00 PM ET on Monday at Golden 1 Center. Jordan Poole of the Warriors and Domantas Sabonis of the Kings are two players to watch in this game.

How to Watch Warriors vs. Kings

Game Day: Monday, April 17

Monday, April 17 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center Location: Sacramento, California

Warriors' Last Game

The Kings defeated the Warriors, 126-123, on Saturday. De'Aaron Fox poured in a team-high 38 points for the Kings, and Curry had 30 for the Warriors.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Stephen Curry 30 6 2 0 0 6 Klay Thompson 21 6 5 1 0 5 Andrew Wiggins 17 3 1 0 4 1

Kings' Last Game

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM De'Aaron Fox 38 1 5 3 0 4 Malik Monk 32 3 2 0 0 2 Trey Lyles 16 6 1 0 0 4

Warriors Players to Watch

Curry posts 29.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists per contest, shooting 49.3% from the floor and 42.7% from downtown (seventh in league) with 4.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Poole leads his team in points per contest (20.4), and also posts 2.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Klay Thompson averages 21.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Draymond Green posts a team-leading 6.8 assists per contest. He is also averaging 8.5 points and 7.2 rebounds, shooting 52.7% from the floor.

Kevon Looney is tops on his team in rebounds per game (9.3), and also posts 7 points and 2.5 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Kings Players to Watch

Sabonis leads the Kings in rebounding (12.3 per game) and assists (7.3), and averages 19.1 points. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Fox tops the Kings in scoring (25 points per game), and averages 4.2 rebounds and 6.1 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Harrison Barnes gives the Kings 15 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Kevin Huerter is averaging 15.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest, making 48.5% of his shots from the floor and 40.2% from 3-point range, with 2.7 treys per game.

Malik Monk is averaging 13.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest, making 44.8% of his shots from the field and 35.9% from 3-point range, with 1.9 treys per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Stephen Curry GS 27.7 5.5 6.3 0.7 0.3 4.5 Domantas Sabonis SAC 16.2 10.5 5.8 0.9 0.3 0.4 De'Aaron Fox SAC 19.7 3.2 5.2 0.9 0.2 1.2 Jordan Poole GS 21.7 2.7 3.6 0.5 0.4 2.8 Draymond Green GS 8.6 6.5 7.9 1.5 1.2 0.4 Keegan Murray SAC 13.3 4.8 1.5 0.5 0.5 2.8

