On Monday, Wil Myers (coming off going 0-for-2) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Jalen Beeks. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Phillies.

Wil Myers Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Rays Starter: Jalen Beeks

Jalen Beeks TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Wil Myers At The Plate

Myers has two doubles, two home runs and seven walks while hitting .259.

In nine of 15 games this season (60.0%) Myers has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (20.0%).

He has gone deep in one of 15 games, and in 3.3% of his plate appearances.

In four games this year (26.7%), Myers has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once five times this season (33.3%), including one multi-run game.

Wil Myers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 6 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Rays Pitching Rankings