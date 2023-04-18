The Cincinnati Reds, including Jake Fraley (batting .207 in his past 10 games, with a double, seven walks and six RBI), battle starting pitcher Taj Bradley and the Tampa Bay Rays at Great American Ball Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Rays.

Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rays Starter: Taj Bradley
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jake Fraley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jake Fraley At The Plate

  • Fraley is batting .262 with two doubles, a home run and nine walks.
  • In eight of 14 games this year (57.1%) Fraley has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (21.4%).
  • He has hit a home run in one game this season.
  • Fraley has driven in a run in six games this year (42.9%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in four games this season (28.6%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 6
5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The Rays pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rays have a 2.88 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rays pitchers combine to give up the fewest home runs in baseball (eight total, 0.5 per game).
  • Bradley gets the call to start for the Rays, his first of the season.
  • It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 22-year-old righty.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.