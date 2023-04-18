Jason Vosler -- hitting .103 with a double, two walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Taj Bradley on the mound, on April 18 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Phillies.

Jason Vosler Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Rays Starter: Taj Bradley
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Jason Vosler At The Plate

  • Vosler is batting .182 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and two walks.
  • This season, Vosler has tallied at least one hit in six of 15 games (40.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a long ball in 20.0% of his games in 2023, and 6.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • In five games this season (33.3%), Vosler has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (20.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In four of 15 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jason Vosler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 6
5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (16.7%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
  • The Rays' 2.88 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rays pitchers combine to allow eight home runs (0.5 per game), the fewest in baseball.
  • Bradley starts for the first time this season for the Rays.
  • The 22-year-old right-hander makes his season debut and pitches for the first time in more than a year.
