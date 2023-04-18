Jonathan India Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Rays - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jonathan India -- batting .314 with four doubles, six walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Taj Bradley on the hill, on April 18 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rays.
Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Rays Starter: Taj Bradley
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Jonathan India At The Plate
- India leads Cincinnati with a slugging percentage of .474, fueled by seven extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying batters, he ranks 38th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 23rd and he is 66th in slugging.
- India has reached base via a hit in 12 games this year (of 16 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in one of 16 games, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.
- India has driven in a run in six games this year (37.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In 81.3% of his games this year (13 of 16), he has scored, and in three of those games (18.8%) he has scored more than once.
Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|6
|8 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|9 (90.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (66.7%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks 15th in the league.
- The Rays' 2.88 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to give up the fewest home runs in baseball (eight total, 0.5 per game).
- Bradley will start for the Rays, his first this season.
- It's the first appearance this season for the 22-year-old righty, and his first outing in more than a year.
