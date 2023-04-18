Reds vs. Rays Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tuesday's game between the Tampa Bay Rays (14-3) and Cincinnati Reds (7-9) matching up at Great American Ball Park has a projected final score of 4-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Rays, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 6:40 PM ET on April 18.
The probable pitchers are Taj Bradley for the Tampa Bay Rays and Nick Lodolo (2-0) for the Cincinnati Reds.
Reds vs. Rays Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH
Reds vs. Rays Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Rays 4, Reds 3.
Total Prediction for Reds vs. Rays
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
Reds Performance Insights
- In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have posted a mark of 3-6.
- When it comes to the over/under, Cincinnati and its opponents are 7-3-0 in its last 10 games.
- The Reds' previous 10 matchups have not had a spread set by bookmakers.
- The Reds have been victorious in four, or 33.3%, of the 12 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Cincinnati has a win-loss record of 2-8 when favored by +110 or worse by bookmakers this year.
- The Reds have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Cincinnati is the 10th-highest scoring team in MLB, averaging 5.1 runs per game (82 total).
- The Reds have the 23rd-ranked ERA (4.95) in the majors this season.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 13
|Phillies
|W 6-2
|Nick Lodolo vs Bailey Falter
|April 14
|Phillies
|L 8-3
|Connor Overton vs Taijuan Walker
|April 15
|Phillies
|W 13-0
|Graham Ashcraft vs Matt Strahm
|April 16
|Phillies
|L 14-3
|Luis Cessa vs Aaron Nola
|April 17
|Rays
|W 8-1
|Hunter Greene vs Jalen Beeks
|April 18
|Rays
|-
|Nick Lodolo vs Taj Bradley
|April 19
|Rays
|-
|Luke Weaver vs Drew Rasmussen
|April 20
|@ Pirates
|-
|Graham Ashcraft vs Roansy Contreras
|April 21
|@ Pirates
|-
|Luis Cessa vs Mitch Keller
|April 22
|@ Pirates
|-
|Hunter Greene vs Rich Hill
|April 23
|@ Pirates
|-
|Nick Lodolo vs Vince Velásquez
