The Cincinnati Reds and Spencer Steer take the field against Harold Ramirez and the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday at Great American Ball Park.

Oddsmakers list the Rays as -115 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Reds -105 moneyline odds. The over/under for the contest is listed at 9 runs.

Reds vs. Rays Odds & Info

  • Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • TV: BSOH
  • Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
  • Venue: Great American Ball Park
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
Rays -115 -105 9 -115 -105 - - -

Reds Recent Betting Performance

  • In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 3-6.
  • In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Reds and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total seven times.
  • Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Reds' past 10 games.

Reds Betting Records & Stats

  • The Reds have come away with four wins in the 12 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
  • Cincinnati has entered 11 games this season as the underdog by -105 or more and is 3-8 in those contests.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Reds have a 51.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
  • Cincinnati and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 10 of its 16 opportunities.
  • The Reds have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Reds Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
6-4 1-5 4-4 3-5 2-8 5-1

