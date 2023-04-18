Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays (14-3) will visit Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds (7-9) at Great American Ball Park on Tuesday, April 18, with a start time of 6:40 PM ET.

The Rays are favored in this one, at -130, while the underdog Reds have +110 odds to play spoiler. A 9.5-run over/under has been set in this game.

Reds vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Taj Bradley - TB (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Nick Lodolo - CIN (2-0, 2.12 ERA)

Reds vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Reds vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have entered the game as favorites 16 times this season and won 14, or 87.5%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter, the Rays have a 14-1 record (winning 93.3% of their games).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Tampa Bay has a 56.5% chance to win.

The Rays went 7-2 over the nine games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Tampa Bay combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total six times.

The Reds have been victorious in four, or 33.3%, of the 12 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Reds have been victorious two times in 10 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Reds had a record of 3-6.

Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in the last 10 games with a total.

Reds vs. Rays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jonathan India 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+250) Nick Senzel 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+225) Tyler Stephenson 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+170) Spencer Steer 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+225) Jose Garcia 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+280)

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 27th 5th Win NL Central +5000 - 5th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.