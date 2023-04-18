Wil Myers Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Rays - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After batting .263 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and eight RBI in his past 10 games, Wil Myers and the Cincinnati Reds take on the Tampa Bay Rays (who will hand the ball to Taj Bradley) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Rays.
Wil Myers Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Rays Starter: Taj Bradley
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Wil Myers At The Plate
- Myers has two doubles, two home runs and seven walks while hitting .241.
- Myers has had a hit in nine of 16 games this year (56.3%), including multiple hits three times (18.8%).
- He has hit a home run in one of 16 games, and in 3.1% of his plate appearances.
- Myers has driven in a run in four games this year (25.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least one run five times this year (31.3%), including one multi-run game.
Wil Myers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|6
|6 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (2.88).
- The Rays give up the fewest home runs in baseball (eight total, 0.5 per game).
- Bradley will take the mound to start for the Rays, his first of the season.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 22-year-old righty.
