Reds vs. Rays Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 19
Wednesday's game that pits the Tampa Bay Rays (15-3) against the Cincinnati Reds (7-10) at Great American Ball Park has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rays, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 12:35 PM on April 19.
The probable pitchers are Drew Rasmussen (2-1) for the Tampa Bay Rays and Levi Stoudt for the Cincinnati Reds.
Reds vs. Rays Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH
Reds vs. Rays Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Rays 6, Reds 4.
Total Prediction for Reds vs. Rays
- Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs
Reds Performance Insights
- In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 3-6.
- When it comes to the total, Cincinnati and its foes are 8-2-0 in its last 10 contests.
- Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Reds' past 10 matchups.
- The Reds have won in four, or 30.8%, of the 13 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- Cincinnati has been listed as an underdog of +180 or more on two occasions this season and lost both games.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Reds have a 35.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Cincinnati scores the 15th-most runs in baseball (82 total, 4.8 per game).
- The Reds have pitched to a 5.25 ERA this season, which ranks 25th in baseball.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 14
|Phillies
|L 8-3
|Connor Overton vs Taijuan Walker
|April 15
|Phillies
|W 13-0
|Graham Ashcraft vs Matt Strahm
|April 16
|Phillies
|L 14-3
|Luis Cessa vs Aaron Nola
|April 17
|Rays
|W 8-1
|Hunter Greene vs Jalen Beeks
|April 18
|Rays
|L 10-0
|Nick Lodolo vs Taj Bradley
|April 19
|Rays
|-
|Levi Stoudt vs Drew Rasmussen
|April 20
|@ Pirates
|-
|Luke Weaver vs Roansy Contreras
|April 21
|@ Pirates
|-
|Graham Ashcraft vs Mitch Keller
|April 22
|@ Pirates
|-
|Hunter Greene vs Rich Hill
|April 23
|@ Pirates
|-
|Nick Lodolo vs Vince Velásquez
|April 24
|Rangers
|-
|TBA vs Nathan Eovaldi
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.