Reds vs. Rays: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The Tampa Bay Rays and Cincinnati Reds meet on Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET. Brandon Lowe and Spencer Steer have been on a tear in recent games for their respective squads.
Oddsmakers list the Rays as -225 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Reds +180 moneyline odds to win. Tampa Bay is the favorite on the run line (-2.5 with +110 odds). A 9.5-run total is set for this matchup.
Rep your team with officially licensed Reds gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Reds vs. Rays Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Time: 12:35 PM ET
- TV: BSOH
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Rays
|-225
|+180
|9.5
|-115
|-105
|-2.5
|+110
|-135
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Reds Recent Betting Performance
- In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have posted a mark of 3-6.
- In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Reds and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total eight times.
- Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Reds' past 10 games.
Reds Betting Records & Stats
- The Reds have been underdogs in 13 games this season and have come away with the win four times (30.8%) in those contests.
- Cincinnati has played as an underdog of +180 or more twice this season and lost both games.
- The Reds have an implied victory probability of 35.7% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
- Cincinnati and its opponents have hit the over in 11 of its 17 games with a total this season.
- The Reds have yet play a game with a spread this season.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Reds Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|6-5
|1-5
|4-4
|3-6
|2-9
|5-1
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.