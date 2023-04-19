The Cincinnati Reds, including Tyler Stephenson (hitting .188 in his past 10 games, with five walks and seven RBI), take on starting pitcher Drew Rasmussen and the Tampa Bay Rays at Great American Ball Park, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rays.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Drew Rasmussen

Drew Rasmussen TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tyler Stephenson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

Stephenson is hitting .276 with two doubles and eight walks.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 68th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 40th and he is 162nd in slugging.

In 12 of 17 games this year (70.6%) Stephenson has picked up a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (23.5%).

He has not homered in his 17 games this season.

In eight games this year, Stephenson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in five of 17 games (29.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 6 8 (72.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (66.7%)

Rays Pitching Rankings