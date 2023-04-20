Jake Fraley Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Pirates - April 20
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Jake Fraley and the Cincinnati Reds take on the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will hand the ball to Roansy Contreras) at 6:35 PM ET on Thursday.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Rays.
Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Roansy Contreras
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jake Fraley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Jake Fraley At The Plate
- Fraley is batting .224 with two doubles, a home run and 10 walks.
- Fraley has gotten a hit in eight of 16 games this year (50.0%), with multiple hits on three occasions (18.8%).
- He has hit a home run in one game this season.
- Fraley has driven in a run in six games this year (37.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in four games this season (25.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|6
|5 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (50.0%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff is 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates' 4.10 team ERA ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Pirates rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (20 total, 1.1 per game).
- Contreras gets the start for the Pirates, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 6.00 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the right-hander went six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In three games this season, the 23-year-old has an ERA of 6.00, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .310 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.