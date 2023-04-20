Jose Garcia Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Pirates - April 20
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Jose Garcia -- hitting .267 with two doubles, a home run, five walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Roansy Contreras on the mound, on April 20 at 6:35 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Rays.
Jose Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Roansy Contreras
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Jose Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia is hitting .227 with two doubles, a home run and five walks.
- Garcia has picked up a hit in nine games this year (60.0%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has gone deep in one of 15 games, and in 2% of his plate appearances.
- Garcia has driven in a run in five games this season (33.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in six of 15 games so far this season.
Jose Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|6
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.10).
- Pirates pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (20 total, 1.1 per game).
- Contreras (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his fourth start of the season. He has a 6.00 ERA in 15 2/3 innings pitched, with 11 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the righty tossed six innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 23-year-old has an ERA of 6.00, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .310 against him.
