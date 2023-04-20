The Toronto Maple Leafs ready for Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs First Round against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Scotiabank Arena on Thursday, April 20, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, TVAS, and BSSUN. The Lightning are ahead in the series 1-0.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Watch ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, TVAS, and BSSUN to catch the action as the Maple Leafs and Lightning take the ice.

Maple Leafs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, TVAS, and BSSUN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Maple Leafs vs. Lightning Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
4/18/2023 Maple Leafs Lightning 7-3 TB
4/11/2023 Lightning Maple Leafs 4-3 TOR
12/20/2022 Maple Leafs Lightning 4-1 TOR
12/3/2022 Lightning Maple Leafs 4-3 (F/OT) TB

Maple Leafs Stats & Trends

  • Defensively, the Maple Leafs have been one of the stingiest units in NHL play, allowing 220 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank seventh.
  • The Maple Leafs' 278 total goals (3.4 per game) rank ninth in the NHL.
  • In the last 10 contests, the Maple Leafs are 6-2-2 (70.0% of possible points).
  • Over on the defensive end, the Maple Leafs have given up 25 goals (2.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They have totaled 31 goals during that span.

Maple Leafs Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Mitchell Marner 80 30 69 99 94 104 0%
William Nylander 82 40 47 87 37 70 42.4%
Auston Matthews 74 40 45 85 55 68 52.5%
John Tavares 80 36 44 80 54 46 58.4%
Michael Bunting 82 23 26 49 38 49 33.3%

Lightning Stats & Trends

  • The Lightning have given up 252 total goals this season (3.1 per game), 14th in the league.
  • With 280 goals (3.4 per game), the Lightning have the NHL's eighth-best offense.
  • In their last 10 matchups, the Lightning have gone 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
  • On the defensive end, the Lightning have given up 2.8 goals per game (28 total) in those 10 matchups.
  • They are scoring at a 3.8 goals-per-game average (38 total) during that stretch.

Lightning Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Nikita Kucherov 82 31 80 111 98 57 100%
Brayden Point 82 50 44 94 45 51 50.5%
Steven Stamkos 81 33 51 84 54 26 53.8%
Alex Killorn 82 28 37 65 54 40 50%
Brandon Hagel 81 30 34 64 48 92 28.4%

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.