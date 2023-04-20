Spencer Steer is available when the Cincinnati Reds battle Roansy Contreras and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park Thursday at 6:35 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since April 20, when he went 2-for-3 against the Phillies.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Pirates Starter: Roansy Contreras
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Spencer Steer At The Plate

  • Steer leads Cincinnati in OBP (.424) and total hits (16) this season.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 25th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and 36th in slugging.
  • Steer has picked up a hit in 66.7% of his 15 games this year, with at least two hits in 33.3% of those games.
  • He has gone deep in two of 15 games played this season, and in 3.4% of his plate appearances.
  • In five games this year, Steer has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored a run in nine of 15 games so far this season.

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 6
6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The Pirates pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Pirates have a 4.10 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Pirates pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (20 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Contreras (1-1 with a 6.00 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Pirates, his fourth of the season.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 23-year-old has put up a 6.00 ERA and 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season, while allowing a batting average of .310 to opposing hitters.
