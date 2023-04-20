TJ Friedl Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Pirates - April 20
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TJ Friedl -- 1-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Roansy Contreras on the mound, on April 20 at 6:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Rays.
TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Roansy Contreras
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
TJ Friedl At The Plate
- Friedl leads Cincinnati with a slugging percentage of .500, fueled by seven extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 37th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 55th and he is 45th in slugging.
- Friedl has gotten at least one hit in 72.2% of his games this season (13 of 18), with at least two hits five times (27.8%).
- In 18 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
- Friedl has driven in a run in five games this year (27.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In six of 18 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|6
|8 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (83.3%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (66.7%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Pirates have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.10).
- Pirates pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (20 total, 1.1 per game).
- Contreras gets the start for the Pirates, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 6.00 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the righty went six innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 23-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.00, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are batting .310 against him.
