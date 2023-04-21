The Cincinnati Reds, including Jake Fraley (hitting .188 in his past 10 games, with six walks and two RBI), battle starting pitcher Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Friday at 6:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Pirates.

Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller

Mitch Keller TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Jake Fraley At The Plate

Fraley has two doubles, a home run and 11 walks while hitting .231.

Fraley has picked up a hit in nine of 17 games this year, with multiple hits three times.

He has homered in one game this year.

In six games this year (35.3%), Fraley has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in five of 17 games so far this season.

Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 7 5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (42.9%)

