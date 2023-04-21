Jose Garcia Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Pirates - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Jose Garcia (.273 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, five walks and seven RBI) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Mitch Keller. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Pirates.
Jose Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Jose Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia has two doubles, a home run and five walks while hitting .234.
- Garcia has picked up a hit in 10 games this year (62.5%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has hit a home run in one game this year.
- Garcia has driven in a run in five games this year (31.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in seven of 16 games so far this season.
Jose Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|7
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (57.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (14.3%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (42.9%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (14.3%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (28.6%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Pirates have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.04).
- Pirates pitchers combine to give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (20 total, one per game).
- The Pirates are sending Keller (1-0) out for his fifth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 3.80 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 40th in ERA (3.80), 53rd in WHIP (1.394), and 27th in K/9 (9.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
