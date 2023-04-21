Nikola Jokic and the rest of the Denver Nuggets take on the Minnesota Timberwolves in the NBA Playoffs on Friday, at 9:30 PM ET.

In a 122-113 win over the Timberwolves (his previous game) Jokic produced 27 points, nine rebounds and nine assists.

With prop bets available for Jokic, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Nikola Jokic Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 23.5 24.5 22.3 Rebounds 11.5 11.8 11.5 Assists 8.5 9.8 8.6 PRA 44.5 46.1 42.4 PR -- 36.3 33.8 3PM 0.5 0.8 0.5



Nikola Jokic Insights vs. the Timberwolves

Jokic has taken 14.8 shots per game this season and made 9.4 per game, which account for 14.4% and 18.1%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's connected on 0.8 threes per game, or 5.9% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Jokic's Nuggets average 99.5 possessions per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams, while the Timberwolves are one of the league's fastest, ranking seventh with 104 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Timberwolves are 18th in the league, conceding 115.8 points per game.

On the boards, the Timberwolves have given up 44.7 rebounds per game, which puts them 22nd in the NBA.

Giving up 25 assists per game, the Timberwolves are the 10th-ranked team in the NBA.

The Timberwolves allow 12.3 made 3-pointers per game, 16th-ranked in the league.

Nikola Jokic vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/19/2023 37 27 9 9 1 0 0 4/16/2023 28 13 14 6 0 0 1 2/7/2023 28 20 12 16 0 1 1 1/18/2023 31 31 11 13 0 0 1 1/2/2023 33 24 7 9 1 0 2

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.